StockNews.com Lowers Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

EXTR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $18.79 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,549,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 382,981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 37,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

