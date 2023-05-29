StockNews.com Lowers Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
EXTR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.
Extreme Networks Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $18.79 on Friday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
