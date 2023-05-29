StockNews.com Lowers NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get NN alerts:

NN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.75. NN has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Insider Activity at NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NN will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,659,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,283.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 826,117 shares of company stock valued at $873,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 128.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.