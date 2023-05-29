Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Update

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 250,100 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. 118,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by $6.50. The business had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 110.35%. On average, analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stronghold Digital Mining

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 398,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 182.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SDIG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

