Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 440.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 870,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709,371 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Stryker were worth $212,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $272.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.84 and a 200 day moving average of $264.20. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

