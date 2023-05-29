Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Update

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,220. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $285.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.74%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hager acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at $493,398.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hager purchased 3,000 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,881 shares of company stock worth $405,783. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 31.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

