Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 18.4% in May

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,269. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 4.32%.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

