Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.554 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

SLF opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $51.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,733,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,556,000 after purchasing an additional 534,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $290,398,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,847,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

