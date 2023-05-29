Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.554 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.
Sun Life Financial Price Performance
SLF opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $51.63.
Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.