Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock opened at C$66.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$52.97 and a one year high of C$69.09. The stock has a market cap of C$39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.47.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.31.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.