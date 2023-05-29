Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,649 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,010 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $26,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $17,270,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 24.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

Insider Activity

Sunrun Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,724.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,012 shares of company stock worth $4,464,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $16.83. 6,919,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,255,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 240.43 and a beta of 2.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

