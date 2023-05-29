Susquehanna Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $450.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.73.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.10. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $394.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

