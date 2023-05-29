Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after acquiring an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 366,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.85. 1,437,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,380. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.01. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

