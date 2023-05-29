Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,694 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,694 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,569,905 shares of company stock worth $2,773,479,413. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.42. 5,240,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,845. The stock has a market cap of $394.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.96. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

