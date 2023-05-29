Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $370,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 309,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,751. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

