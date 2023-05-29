Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after acquiring an additional 487,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,592. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $217.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

