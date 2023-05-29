Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.78. 363,079 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

