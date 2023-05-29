Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,764 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,278,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,198 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.82. The stock had a trading volume of 820,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,635. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.07 and its 200-day moving average is $250.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

