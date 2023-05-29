Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.82 on Monday, hitting $481.52. 3,135,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,481. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $448.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $489.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.