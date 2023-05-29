Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 985.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,391,000 after purchasing an additional 342,389 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 701.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 242,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 211,954 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 75,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.76. 2,061,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.75.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

