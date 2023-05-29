Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $310,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $6.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,922,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,933,020. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.