Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TAYD remained flat at $19.25 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,729. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the third quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

