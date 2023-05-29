TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,410,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 26,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TC Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

