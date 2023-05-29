Technology One Limited (TNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Technology One’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Technology One Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.

Technology One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions worldwide. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

