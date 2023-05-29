Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Short Interest Update

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,912. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

