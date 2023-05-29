Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.9 %

TXN traded up $6.67 on Monday, reaching $176.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,323,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.