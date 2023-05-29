TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $0.50 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Insider Transactions at TFF Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Harlan F. Weisman acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,861.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 177,000 shares of company stock worth $153,780. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 155,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 221,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 158,943 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also

