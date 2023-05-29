The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.71 million. The Container Store Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.31 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Container Store Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

The Container Store Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TCS stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at The Container Store Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Container Store Group

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 33,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,674.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 500,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,350.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The Container Store Group by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

