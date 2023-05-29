The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Short Interest Update

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.44. 255,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $711.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.81. E.W. Scripps has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $16.44.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.77 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, February 27th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

