The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Hershey were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HSY opened at $257.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.64. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

