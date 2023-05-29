Theta Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.31 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $256.19 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,153,992,381 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

