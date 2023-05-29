Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $259.20 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $259.20 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026108 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019338 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017582 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,681.78 or 1.00097295 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,041,039.317139 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02607878 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,206,142.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

