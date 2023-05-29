TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TMC the metals Stock Down 4.2 %
TMCWW traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 87,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,536. TMC the metals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
