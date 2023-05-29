TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.91 and last traded at C$5.06. 384,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 107,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.42.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

