Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada (OTCMKTS:TBUFF) Trading Down 1.8%

Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBUFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. 50,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 71,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93.
Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc, formerly Stellar Pharmaceuticals Inc, is a Canadian pharmaceutical company with a primary focus on the acquisition, licensing, development and promotion of healthcare products in Canada. The Company targets several therapeutic areas in Canada but has a particular interest in products for the treatment of pain, urology, dermatology and endocrinology/cardiology.
