Trio Petroleum Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 29th (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET)

Trio Petroleum’s (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 29th. Trio Petroleum had issued 2,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $3.00. During Trio Petroleum’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Trio Petroleum Stock Performance
TPET stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Trio Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Trio Petroleum Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio Petroleum (TPET)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Trio Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.