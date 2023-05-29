Tristel (LON:TSTL) Now Covered by Numis Securities

Numis Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an add rating and a GBX 390 ($4.85) target price on the stock.

Tristel Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tristel stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.65 million, a PE ratio of 4,857.14 and a beta of 0.45. Tristel has a twelve month low of GBX 272 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 430 ($5.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 331.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 343.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76.

Get Tristel alerts:

About Tristel

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.