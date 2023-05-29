Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Raised by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Truist Financial by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

