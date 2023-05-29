Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Raised by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Truist Financial by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.