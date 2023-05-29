Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) PT Raised to GBX 49 at Barclays

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 19 ($0.24) to GBX 49 ($0.61) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TUWOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 51 ($0.63) in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Tullow Oil Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
