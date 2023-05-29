Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Shares of TWIN opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $150.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.00. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,593,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 715,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 484,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

