U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.67. 9,266,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,871,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

