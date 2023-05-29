Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on UDMY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,648 shares in the company, valued at $18,083,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,362 shares of company stock worth $394,908. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Udemy
Udemy Stock Performance
Shares of UDMY traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $9.94. 839,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,152. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. Udemy has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $17.26.
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
