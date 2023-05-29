UFP Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 33.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.79. 145,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,526. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. UFP Industries has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,991 shares of company stock worth $7,132,135. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Featured Stories

