Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $560.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $548.71.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.51. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

