Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lessened by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.6% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $193.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,394. The firm has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

