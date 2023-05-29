United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Plans Dividend of $0.22

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 21.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Bancshares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.