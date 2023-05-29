United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 783,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,271,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

United Oil & Gas Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of £10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Maria license located in the Central North Sea, and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

