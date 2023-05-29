UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.52. 3,135,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $448.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.38.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

