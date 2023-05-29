Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Position Lessened by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr decreased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,317,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 284,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,058,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 72,678 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.64. 2,944,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $69,331.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Lenner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,127 shares of company stock valued at $195,783. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

See Also

