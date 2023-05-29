Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 736.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 399,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 840,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 162,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,929,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

