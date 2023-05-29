Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stake Lifted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 240.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,066. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

