Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.
VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
Vertiv Stock Up 6.6 %
VRT stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.
About Vertiv
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
