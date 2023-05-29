Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

VRT stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vertiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

